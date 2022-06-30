At 34.2 degree celsius, Kashmir records season's hottest day

As mercury hit a new high this season in Srinagar, it was over 0.2°C higher than yesterday and 5.1°C above the normal for this time of the season, news agency GNS reported while quoting a MET official. It also remained third highest in the last 12 years in Srinagar. On 9 June 2021, Srinagar recorded 34.7°C. The highest June temperature in Srinagar in the last 12 years was 35°C recorded on 3 June 2018. The highest ever June temperature in Srinagar was 37.8°C , recorded on 29 June 1978.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 29.2°C against 28.9°C on the previous day. The temperature was 4.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.