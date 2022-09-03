At Gurez Festival, Polo revived after many decades

The major attraction of the day-long festival was a Polo match which was played by the Himalayan polo club. Elders in the area said that it was after around six decades that they have seen a Polo match being played in Gurez again. They appreciated the initiative of the Tourism Department and District Administration for organising and reviving the age-old tradition of Horse Polo in Gurez, an official handout said.

Another special feature of the festival was holding of many adventure and water sports activities like rafting, kayaking, cycling, mountain biking, trekking besides a spectacular show of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for the first time in Gurez.

Performances by artists from JK Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in many dying and shrinking dialects like Sheena, Dardi, Pahari besides other local languages was an eye-catcher for the locals and tourists equally.