At Hazratbal shrine, LG Manoj Sinha calls for revival of 'shrine tourism' in Kashmir

The LG said that the way people from across India are coming for the Amarnath Yatra, people can also come to see revered shrines like Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and dozens of other shrines in the Valley. “Shrine tourism can be revived to attract people from the rest of the country. I am open to get feedback from the people, Waqf Board and anyone else on this issue. You can talk to me or I can visit you as well,” he said.

He said Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of peace and harmony. The LG prayed for the peace and prosperity in J&K at the shrine.