At techfest, KU Vice Chancellor calls for hand-holding of young innovators

Srinagar, Dec 12: Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan Monday chaired the valedictory ceremony of the five-day techfest, ‘Roshnaas’, and called for hand-holding of young and aspiring entrepreneurs to secure their future prospects.

The multi-event programme was organised by the Institute of Technology (IOT), Zakura Campus, to encourage the youth of J&K, especially students from various academic institutions, to showcase their creative abilities and passion for innovations and entrepreneurship.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was the chief guest at the closing session, said the IOT must go for “hand-holding” of young students from various schools and colleges who showcased their scientific models and innovations during the techfest.