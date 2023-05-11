At KU's Y20 consultation, LG urges youth to ensure ideas of synergy with nature is translated into action

Srinagar, May 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed Y20 Consultation on 'Climate Change & Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life' at University of Kashmir, today.

He said the massive participation in this Y20 Consultation Conference signals the encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and our collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity and better quality of life for all.

The Lt Governor while welcoming the national and international delegates said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear to the global family that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home.

"Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has called upon the global community to transform the effort of tackling climate challenge into a mass movement and promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle. I firmly believe under the leadership of Hon'ble PM, India will guide the world in building a sustainable society that will both be an economic powerhouse and a major contributor in restoring the delicate balance of Nature," the Lt Governor said.

By adopting ‘Green Growth’ as one of the seven key priorities (Saptarshi), the Prime Minister has shown the world that India stands firm on its resolve to achieve the goal of Zero Carbon Emission by 2070, he added.

At the Y20 Consultation, the Lt Governor called upon youth to ensure ideas to create productive harmony between nature and human are translated into action and it contributes to a better world.

"Youth will lead the world in offering pragmatic solutions to climate & global challenges of 21st century. I believe the young generation will synergise innovative ideas and actions to preserve natural resources and also become stakeholders in policymaking for sustainable development," the Lt Governor said.