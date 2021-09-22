At least a dozen sheep killed, two nomads injured in lightning strike in Kangan

Reports said some nomad families had camped at Laman Naranag area on their way back home from the seasonal pastures in the higher reaches when the lightning struck them.

At east a dozen sheep perished in the calamity even as wo members of a family were also injured.

An official said that the injured family members have been admitted to Trauma Hospital Kangan for treatment.

SDPO Kangan, Yasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that a police team has been sent to the spot early this morning to take stock of the situation.