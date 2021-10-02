At least four injured in Kangan road accident

Kangan, Oct 02: At least four persons were seriously injured in a road mishap in Kullan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.
An official said that an MUV bearing number JK07-4408 collided with a car bearing number JK01T- 4288 on Srinagar-Leh highway, leaving at least four persons critically injured.
He said that the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital where from they were referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.
Police has registered a case in this regard.