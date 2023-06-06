At-least four Yatri Niwas coming up for Amarnath pilgrims: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 06: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that four to five more Yatri Niwas are coming up to accommodate and facilitate Amarnath pilgrims while a road from Chandanwari to Baltal is also in the pipe-line.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jammu, LG Sinha said that four to five Yatri Niwas will come up at Baltal, Nunwan Camp and one at entry point to Kashmir near the Walnut factory. “This will help accommodate pilgrims and facilitate them smoothly,” he said, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).