At minus 1.4°C, Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.6°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the place, he said.