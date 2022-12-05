At minus 3.4 degree Celsius, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar, Dec 05: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the season on Monday at minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature continues to settle below freezing point in the Valley as majority of stations recorded sub-zero temperature.

News agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the minimum temperature at world famous ski-resort, Gulmarg was recorded at minus 3.2 Degree Celsius last night while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus 2.7 Degree Celsius.