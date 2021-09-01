At PHC Ashtengoo in Bandipora, doctors are ‘habitual absentees’, patient care hit

Amid the indifference by the authorities, a human population of hundreds the health centre caters to has been left high and dry due to the doctors' unauthorized absence.

In a letter shot to Chief Medical Officer Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad Khan on Friday August 27, Block Medical Officer Bandipora, in whose jurisdiction PHC Ashtengoo falls, has noted that the doctors at the said health centre were habitual of absence from their duties, which had created a "havoc and has hit the patient care badly".

The BMO Bandipora's letter further alleged that there had been no action from the CMO's side against the doctors despite the issue having been brought to his notice from time to time.

Stating that the PHC was in a "deteriorating condition" owing to the doctors' absence, the BMO has recommended that their services be terminated.



"It is recommended that their services should be terminated and the undersigned won't be in a condition to draw their salaries," reads the BMO's letter.

As per the BMO, at least five doctors were found absent from their duties on the day of the inspection.



When contacted over the matter, CMO Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that he was "on an official tour to Gurez and I am yet to receive the brief on the issue".

PHC Ashtengoo, which falls in Aloosa tehsil of the north Kashmir district is expected to cater to several nearby villages. However, the centre is instead turning out to be a nuisance for the public as the absence of doctors at the health centre has been a hurdle often sought to be redressed but to no avail.

