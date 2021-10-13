Communal divide a threat to India's existence, says Farooq Abdullah

According to news agency KNO, the NC President made the remarks while talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to the residence of slain school principal Supinder Kour at Aloochibagh area of Srinagar on Wednesday. Kour was shot dead along with her fellow teacher Deepak Chand inside the school premises in Eidgah area of the city.

"It’s a storm that has gripped entire India. Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus are being divided across the country. If this won’t stop forthwith, India won’t exist,” the NC chief said.

On Kour’s killing, Dr Farooq said that Muslims, Sikhs and Pandits "have to be united and face the killers together". “We have to fight the enemies unitedly and don’t need to be afraid of them,” he added.

Over the sudden exit of NC leaders Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Slathia in Jammu, Dr Farooq said, “In politics leaders leaving parties happens. This isn’t anything new.”