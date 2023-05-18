Atal Dulloo inaugurates veterinary hospital, fertility camp in Pattan

Baramulla, May 18: In a significant initiative towards augmentation of veterinary care and treatment in Baramulla district, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today visited Pattan where he inaugurated Veterinary hospital and mega Fertility Camp held under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The programme was participated by progressive farmers, local farm women and other concerned stakeholders including youth.

After inaugurating Veterinary hospital, Atal Dulloo complimented the people for the facility and asserted that the hospital will tremendously augment animal care and treatment in the area. The facility coming up on modern lines at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore will house drug store, medical facility, operation theatre besides quarters for doctors and staff, he added.

ACS informed that the hospital will have all sophisticated and latest equipments that will focus on treating animals under the supervision of doctors and trained professionals.