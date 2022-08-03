Atal Innovation Mission team visits Green Valley Institute

Srinagar: A programme under the aegis of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) was held at Green Valley Educational Institution, Srinagar.
The mission team comprised of Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Ms.Deepali Upadhyay, Program Director, Atal Tinkering Labs, AIM, Mr. Prateek Deshmukh, Innovation Lead(AIM), Ms. Vishnu Priya Bijapur, Innovation, AIM, and Ms. Sumaiya Yousuf, Young Professional (Media and Communication).
The dignitaries other than the AIM comprised of Ata-ul Munim Tak, Personal Officer, Directorate of School Education Kashmir, Mr. Majid Ahmed Kohli, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar and Ms. Raja Anjum, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Srinagar.
Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Director of the mission spoke on the occasion and underlined the aims and objectives of the mission.
He also had an interaction with the students of the school who have been working on different projects in the Tinkering Lab of the school.
The students demonstrated their projects and made the team aware about their future plans. Dr. Chintan appreciated the students and encouraged them for better performance.
In his address, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav admired the remarkable achievement of the school and the endeavors of the Green Valley Fraternity.
He also praised the unique beauty of Kashmir and the unprecedented hospitality of the Kashmiris.
A colourful cultural program was presented on the occasion by the school children which was greatly lauded by the Director and his team.
Green Valley Educational Institute intends to create a bigger platform for the students and will always lead in contributing to the betterment of the society.