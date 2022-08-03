Atal Innovation Mission team visits Green Valley Institute

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Director of the mission spoke on the occasion and underlined the aims and objectives of the mission.

He also had an interaction with the students of the school who have been working on different projects in the Tinkering Lab of the school.

The students demonstrated their projects and made the team aware about their future plans. Dr. Chintan appreciated the students and encouraged them for better performance.

In his address, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav admired the remarkable achievement of the school and the endeavors of the Green Valley Fraternity.

He also praised the unique beauty of Kashmir and the unprecedented hospitality of the Kashmiris.