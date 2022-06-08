ATD-2022 | Teachers retiring by March 2022 be retained at present places of posting: SED

In an official communication issued by under secretary SED, the administrative department has conveyed the decision to the director school education Kashmir and Jammu division to retain the teachers retiring by March 2023.

The administrative department has also conveyed that it will not consider the transfer request of FAT teachers or those recruited under PM Package or SRO 202 and have got displaced or transferred in ATD 2022.

"Those who have got displaced prematurely as per ATD notification issued on February 9 of 2022 , figured in ATD list, their request for transfer shall not be considered," the government has said. A top official said the ATD was ordered on the basis of data submitted by the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of all districts across J&K.