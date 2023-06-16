ATD-2023 brings transparency, ‘exposes’ overstays by teachers

Srinagar, June 16: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government's Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2023 has shed light on the long-standing issue of influential teachers and masters overstaying at their present place of postings for more than a decade or two.
The initiative, implemented by the School Education Department (SED), has brought attention towards the violation of transfer policies by influential teachers and masters who managed to remain in a single school for extended periods. As per the government policy, teachers are required to be transferred after completing tenure of two to three years at a particular place.
“However, a significant number of influential individuals have violated this policy, maintaining their positions at one school for decades, despite the rotation requirement,” a top official said while displaying the list if teachers and masters likely to be transferred by the department.
The extent of the issue became evident when the SED exposed several instances of overstays by teachers and masters across Jammu and Kashmir divisions. For instance, in the Jammu division, one teacher has spent an astonishing 33 years at a single school, while another teacher has remained in the same position for 24 years. There are other such cases of teachers who have violated the norms by staying in one school for more than a decade.
Similarly, in the Kashmir division, certain teachers in Anantnag district have managed to prolong their stay at one place for 26 years, while others have remained posted for 21 years, in direct violation of transfer policies. Similarly, in Baramulla district, a teacher has managed a prolonged stint for 16 years and four months while another teacher remained posted at one school for over 13 years.
Also, a teacher in Budgam district has never been transferred for the last 25 years while another teacher has remained posted at one school for 25 years. “These revelations highlight the deep-rooted rot that has persisted within the system for the past 30 years. This is for the first time that the department has revealed the details of tenure of such teachers at one place,” the official said.
He said the ATD has been a significant step forward in addressing this issue and promoting transparency in the department. “By making public the details of all overstaying teachers, masters and the other teaching staff members, the department has taken a stand against the manipulation of transfer policies for personal gain,” the official said.
He said the transfers will be done in a transparent manner and will serve as a deterrent to those who have exploited their influence to secure prolonged stays at their current positions. “The department will rectify the longstanding inequities and ensure that transfers are carried out according to established guidelines,” he said.
Recently, the SED issued a notification displaying the list of teachers and masters to be considered for transfers.
As per the official figures, around 3623 online applications have been received by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) from Masters out of which 787 masters have shown willingness to continue in zone 3, 4 and 5 and 1902 masters are considered for transfers.
Similarly, around 11039 online applications have been received by the DSEK from teachers out of which 2174 teachers have shown willingness to continue in zone 3, 4 and 5 while 2771 teachers are considered for transfers.