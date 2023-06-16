ATD-2023 brings transparency, ‘exposes’ overstays by teachers

The initiative, implemented by the School Education Department (SED), has brought attention towards the violation of transfer policies by influential teachers and masters who managed to remain in a single school for extended periods. As per the government policy, teachers are required to be transferred after completing tenure of two to three years at a particular place.

“However, a significant number of influential individuals have violated this policy, maintaining their positions at one school for decades, despite the rotation requirement,” a top official said while displaying the list if teachers and masters likely to be transferred by the department.