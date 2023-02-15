‘Atmosphere in Kashmir conducive for work in education sector’

These views were expressed at the the National Innovative Edutech Summit. National President of Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune (GSPFP), Dr. Anant Bhagwat, was invited as chief guest at the Edutech Summit.

While speaking to innovative high-tech experts in the field of education, Dr Anant Bhagwat told the audience that the first casualty of the highly disturbed time of 3 decades in Kashmir was “education” which impacted the employment of Kashmiri youth.