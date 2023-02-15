‘Atmosphere in Kashmir conducive for work in education sector’

Srinagar, Feb 15: The atmosphere in Kashmir is conducive for work in the education sector.
These views were expressed at the the National Innovative Edutech Summit. National President of Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune (GSPFP), Dr. Anant Bhagwat, was invited as chief guest at the Edutech Summit.
While speaking to innovative high-tech experts in the field of education, Dr Anant Bhagwat told the audience that the first casualty of the highly disturbed time of 3 decades in Kashmir was “education” which impacted the employment of Kashmiri youth.
“Since Kashmiris are an intelligent and evolved community with proper opportunities, helping hand and guidance they will catch up with the rest of India in merely five years,” experts said.
Dr. Bhagwat assured the audience that now the atmosphere in the Valley is conducive and “safe for all of us to work in Kashmir in the Education sector without apprehensions.”
Chief Executive of “World NRI Forum” Chaitali Dharmshi was felicitated by Dr. Anant Bhagwat.