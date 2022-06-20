‘Attach Pandit employees to Relief Commissioner’s office till relocation’

The community leaders including Ajay Safaya and Sanjay Koul said that the government has closed doors for them. “For past 38 days, Kashmiri Pandits in different places of Kashmir including Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian are on protest but nothing changed on the ground. We had asked the government to relocate us outside Kashmir,” they said adding that their only demand is relocation and till that happens they should be attached to the office of Relief Commissioner which is the parent department of Pandit employees under Prime Minister’s Employment Package.