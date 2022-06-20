‘Attach Pandit employees to Relief Commissioner’s office till relocation’

Budgam, June 20: All Minority Employees Association Kashmir Monday demanded that Pandit employees serving in Kashmir should be attached to the office of Relief Commissioner till they are not re-located.
While addressing a press conference here in Sheikhpora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district the community leaders said that rules under SRO 412 related to PM Employment Package should be amended. “The rules under this package are like bonded labor. If the previous government has framed ‘erroneous’ rules, then it is the time for the present dispensation to rectify them and win the hearts and minds of Pandit people,” they said.
The community leaders including Ajay Safaya and Sanjay Koul said that the government has closed doors for them. “For past 38 days, Kashmiri Pandits in different places of Kashmir including Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian are on protest but nothing changed on the ground. We had asked the government to relocate us outside Kashmir,” they said adding that their only demand is relocation and till that happens they should be attached to the office of Relief Commissioner which is the parent department of Pandit employees under Prime Minister’s Employment Package.