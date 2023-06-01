Attached house used for terrorism in Anantnag: SIU

"During the course of investigation in case FIR No. 103/2022 of Police Station Kokernag under UA(P) Act, one under construction residential house belonging to terrorist associate namely Mohammad Ishaq Malik son of Mohammad Saifullah Malik resident of Danwathpora Kokernag has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit HM. Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UA(P) Act & the conformation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, " it said.

The SIU advised general public not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists/terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so. "SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment /confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in UT of J&K, " it said.