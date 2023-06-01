Attached house used for terrorism in Anantnag: SIU

Srinagar, June 01: Continuing its crackdown on harbouring of terrorists, the Special Investigation Unit(SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached an under construction residential house of an alleged terrorist associate in Danwathpora Kokernag area of Anantnag district.
The SIU, in a statement, claimed that the house was used for terrorist activities and was attached after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority.
"During the course of investigation in case FIR No. 103/2022 of Police Station Kokernag under UA(P) Act, one under construction residential house belonging to terrorist associate namely Mohammad Ishaq Malik son of Mohammad Saifullah Malik resident of Danwathpora Kokernag has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit HM. Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UA(P) Act & the conformation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, " it said.
The SIU advised general public not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists/terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so. "SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment /confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in UT of J&K, " it said.