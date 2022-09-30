Attack on Army Aginveer rally foiled in Pattan, 2 terrorists killed: Police

Later in another tweet, Additional Director of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said two local terrorists of JeM were killed. “#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. #Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Vijay Kumar said in tweet.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that the slain terrorists had come to disrupt the ongoing Army Agniveer rally that was being held in Baramulla district. “We had received an input this morning about presence of some terrorists in Yedipora Village,” SSP said adding that a joint team of Baramulla Police and Army launched cordon and search operation in the area. “During searches the hiding terrorists from a residential house fired upon the search party, which was retaliated triggering off an encounter.”SSP Baramulla further said that encounter ensued for sometime and ultimately both the terrorists were killed this morning.