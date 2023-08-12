Attack on Budgam man | Court declines bail to accused

Declining bail to the accused, FidaHussainBhat and Mudasir Ahmad Bhat of ZabberMohallah, Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam Noor Muhammad Mir said that the duo was involved in “serious, heinous, and non-bailable offences and they do not deserve the concession of bail”.

“The investigation of the case is at the beginning and there is every likelihood that the accused may dissuade the prosecution witnesses from disclosing true facts before the investigating agency,” the court said.

“There is every apprehension that if the accused are admitted on bail at this stage, they would attempt to influence the process of investigation,” it said.