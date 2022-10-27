Attack on minorities: Police produce chargesheet against four accused in Budgam

Srinagar, October 27: Police on Wednesday said that it has produced chargesheet Against four accused persons who were involved in attack on minority community on August 15 this year.
Budgam Police produced the chargesheet against three adults Altaf Farooq Rather S/o Farooq Ahmad Rather R/O Dharambugh Kralpora, Suhail Ahmad Malik, Abdul Hamid Malik resident of Panzan Chadoora, Faizan Khursheed Panjabi S/O Khursheed Ahmad R/o Dharambugh Kralpora and a juvenile Sahil Ahmad Wani S/o Gh Mohd Wani R/O Tanghara Dharambugh Kralpora Chadoora, news agency GNS reported.
On 15 August 2022 at around 20:15 hours, a grenade attack took place on minority house at Gopalpora Chadoora in which one member of minority community namely Karan Kumar S/o Anil Kumar R/o Gopalpora Chadoora got injured and was evacuated to the hospital.
Upon this case FIR number 147/2022 under sections 307 IPC and 16 ULA(P) Act was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation taken up. During investigation of the case offences under section 307 IPC , 16, 18 ,23 39 ULA(P) was established against the above 04 accused (including one juvenile) and the chargesheet to this effect was produced before Competent Court today in quickest possible time of 72 days after obtaining the Sanction from the Competent Authority, police said.