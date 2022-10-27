Attack on minorities: Police produce chargesheet against four accused in Budgam

Upon this case FIR number 147/2022 under sections 307 IPC and 16 ULA(P) Act was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation taken up. During investigation of the case offences under section 307 IPC , 16, 18 ,23 39 ULA(P) was established against the above 04 accused (including one juvenile) and the chargesheet to this effect was produced before Competent Court today in quickest possible time of 72 days after obtaining the Sanction from the Competent Authority, police said.