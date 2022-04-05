Attacks aimed at crippling Kashmir's economy: Sajad Lone

Apparently referring to the attacks on migrant labourers as well as a Kashmiri Pandit in south Kashmir in the last two days, Lone said the targets were being chosen with the aim of scaring and chasing out people.



"Note the targets. The whole game plan seems to be to scare and to chase out. Whatever one's ideology may be, the least we can do is to understand the ideology of the other side and the strategy of the other side," he said.



Lone said an economically prosperous Kashmir was antithetical to those indulging in violence.