Attempt to revive terrorism in Bandipora foiled, one held: police

“Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terror module in North Kashmir’s Bandipora and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pak based terror handlers in reviving the terrorists in the district,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

Giving details, he said that on 25th August, based on a specific input generated by J&K police about the movement of a hybrid terrorist, a checkpoint was established by the joint party in Dardgund area, jurisdiction of PS Pethkoot.

“At the checkpoint, a suspicious person who on noticing the joint party tried to flee but he was apprehended tactfully. On search, 01 pistol, 01 pistol magazine, 8 rounds & other incriminating material were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shafayat Zubair Rishi of Nesbal Sumbal,” he said.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on way to collect a cache of arms & ammunition from a lady identified as Munira Begum wife of killed terrorist & area commander Yousuf Choupan in Pazalpora area, said the spokesman.