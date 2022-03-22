Attempts being made to sow seeds of hatred: Sajad Lone

Anantnag, Mar 22: Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone today said attempts are being made to sow seeds of hatred among various communities.
He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a public gathering in south Kashmir’s Kokernag.
Lone said there was injustice with Kashmiri Pandits and no one denies that, but Kashmiri Muslims have suffered more. “There was injustice with Kashmiri Pandits and no one denies that but Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than them. I lost my own father to bullets,” he said.
The Peoples Conference Chairman said the Bollywood movie Kashmir Files is a “fiction” aimed to sow seeds of hatred between two communities.
“ The objective of this filmmaker Vivek Aghintori is not to show the pain of Pandits but to sow hatred. Does not he know there are still Pandit families living with us? They are our brothers and we love them but in the nineties, we were as helpless as they,” Lone said.
Terming the movie as bad fiction, Lone said and these Aghnitoris would drown this country in hatred.