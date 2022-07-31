Attestation-cum-passing out parade of J&K Police constables held at PTC Manigam

Srinagar, July 31: The attestation-cum-passing out Parade of 15th batch of J&K Police constables was held at Police Training Centre, Manigam in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday.
Lt. Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha who was chief guest took the salute at the march past from the passing out trainees and inspected the parade. The LG congratulated the passouts and their parents, and also distributed awards among the position holders.
Financial Commissioner Home, (Assistant Chief Secretary) J&K, R.K Goyal, Spl. DGP CID J&K R.R Swain, ADGsP S. J. M. Gillani, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, and Vijay Kumar, IGP Traffic, Vikramjeet Singh, DIsG, Sujit Kumar, Javaid Koul, Shahid Mehraj, Brig Atul Rajput, Chairman PTS Examination Board Maqsood-Ul-Zaman, DDC Chairman Nuzhat Ishfaq, Ex MLA Ishfaq Jabbar, Principal Police Training School Manigam Showkat Hussain Shah, DC Ganderbal, SP Ganderbal,AIsG of PHQ, retired and serving senior police/civil officers, army and CAPF officers, parents/relatives of the trainees, civil society members were present on the occasion.
Addressing the function, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh thanked and expressed his gratitude towards the Lt. Governor, FC(ACS) Home, senior officers of Army, CAPF, Police and Civil administration and other guests for gracing the occasion. '‘Your presence has boosted the morale and will instil confidence among the trainees’', the DGP added.
The DGP said that the passing out day is of utmost importance to all of us especially trainees. '‘I have interacted with this batch Principal and trainers during their training schedule thrice '’, DGP said. He said that this batch is "unique as the maximum numbers of trainees are those SPOs converted as Constables who have shown their mettle and dedication in field work and a good number of trainees are of SRO cases whose parents have laid their lives while performing their legitimate duties and few of this batch are direct recruits".
The DGP applauded the efforts put in by the Principal Training Centre and his team of "dedicated instructors to reshape and reorient the trainees who are well versed with the Police work". He complimented the Principal and his team for including a new surprise ‘Silent drill’ in the parade that has been displayed for the first time in any passing out parade and also for preparing a new Pipe Band in just six months which usually takes 18 months.
The DGP said that the "history of Jammu and Kashmir Police is written in golden letters for its commitment and is one of the best forces in the country". He expressed hope the pass outs will work hard responsibly and will face every challenge as per the pledge they took and will work to serve the people. He said that the pass outs would be deployed in different districts/units to serve the society and the nation to the best of their abilities. He exhorted upon the pass out trainees to remain dedicated to duty with a high degree of integrity while discharging their duties and wished a successful career and congratulated their families on the occasion.
Referring to special training courses of JK Police, the DGP said that about 13000 personnel were imparted Basic, In-service and other specialized Trainings during the year-2021 and almost 5500 personnel were imparted different training during the current year so far. 1338 personnel underwent Commando Training during the years 2021 and 2022 at CTC Lethpora which has been completely dedicated for such training. He said 500 investigating officers have been trained in investigations of special offences adding that 1205 personnel registered on CyTrainPortal of NCRB to train for Cyber Investigation and Responder Courses during the year 2021-22. He added that 334 personnel have been imparted training in the Knowledge, Skills and Attitudes of Service Oriented Policing as "Karmayogi Police Persons Programme" and 426 officers have been trained since last year in Cyber Forensics. He said that Police Headquarters is scheduling/organising different types of training for its officers & Jawans so as to scale up their skill & abilities to face every new challenge of narco-terrorism and other sponsored crimes.
The DGP said that J&K Police along with other sister agencies are "facing a situation which is unfavourable for the people of Jammu and Kashmir since last more than three decades, for which our neighbouring country is responsible". ‘'But braving all challenges J&K Police and other forces will continue to sacrifice everything to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and to provide a much better environment for the people'’, the DGP said. On the occasion the DGP paid homage to 1601 personnel of J&K Police which include 514 SPOs killed in the line of duty. He said that J&K Police will always remain indebted to their sacrifices and will continue to support the families of martyrs.
He said that the neighbouring country is "continuously pushing narcotics here which is not only used to harm our younger generation but also helps them to raise/provide funds to terror groups". He said that Pakistan is "continuously making evil attempts to create disturbance and spread miseries in J&K and added that we all have to fight collectively to foil their conspiracies". He complimented all the forces "who alongwith JKP are working collectively for the peace of Jammu and Kashmir". With regard to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’, the DGP said that it is the "event of celebration and expressing love and support for the country".
Referring to the welfare of police personnel and officers, the DGP said that this year alone, Police Headquarter has sanctioned over Rs 61 crore under different schemes of JKP. He said that SPOs have also been included in almost every JKP's welfare scheme. He said that "every police personnel is contributing from their own salary for the welfare of their SPO colleague, such is the spirit, sentiment of J&K Police personnel".
He thanked LG and his administration for being very supportive in approving a number of proposals of JK Police. The DGP said that JK police is organising different programmes under Civil Action Programme for youth of J&K which include Choona Hai Aasman, Run for peace, Jashan-E--Dal, Bharat Darshan etc. "Under Bharat Darshan tour program we are sending a number of youth to different cities and important places of the country during which touring youth get an opportunity to see the vastness and rich heritage of the Nation," the DGP added.
Earlier, the Principal PTC Manigam Showkat Hussain Shah in his welcome address gave a detailed resume of the training activities conducted for the batch.
A total of 538 constables completed their training in this batch. Among them, Constable Parvaiz Ahmad was declared all-round best and best in out-door , Ct. Umer Riyaz was declared 2nd all around best and Imtiyaz Gani was declared 3rd all round best. Similarly, Ct. Waseem Ahmad was declared 1st in indoor, and Ajaz Ahmad was declared 1st in Range Classification. Ct. Suheel Ahmad was 1st parade commander and Tarun Sharma was the 2nd Parade commander.