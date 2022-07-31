Attestation-cum-passing out parade of J&K Police constables held at PTC Manigam

The DGP said that J&K Police along with other sister agencies are "facing a situation which is unfavourable for the people of Jammu and Kashmir since last more than three decades, for which our neighbouring country is responsible". ‘'But braving all challenges J&K Police and other forces will continue to sacrifice everything to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and to provide a much better environment for the people'’, the DGP said. On the occasion the DGP paid homage to 1601 personnel of J&K Police which include 514 SPOs killed in the line of duty. He said that J&K Police will always remain indebted to their sacrifices and will continue to support the families of martyrs.

He said that the neighbouring country is "continuously pushing narcotics here which is not only used to harm our younger generation but also helps them to raise/provide funds to terror groups". He said that Pakistan is "continuously making evil attempts to create disturbance and spread miseries in J&K and added that we all have to fight collectively to foil their conspiracies". He complimented all the forces "who alongwith JKP are working collectively for the peace of Jammu and Kashmir". With regard to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’, the DGP said that it is the "event of celebration and expressing love and support for the country".

Referring to the welfare of police personnel and officers, the DGP said that this year alone, Police Headquarter has sanctioned over Rs 61 crore under different schemes of JKP. He said that SPOs have also been included in almost every JKP's welfare scheme. He said that "every police personnel is contributing from their own salary for the welfare of their SPO colleague, such is the spirit, sentiment of J&K Police personnel".

He thanked LG and his administration for being very supportive in approving a number of proposals of JK Police. The DGP said that JK police is organising different programmes under Civil Action Programme for youth of J&K which include Choona Hai Aasman, Run for peace, Jashan-E--Dal, Bharat Darshan etc. "Under Bharat Darshan tour program we are sending a number of youth to different cities and important places of the country during which touring youth get an opportunity to see the vastness and rich heritage of the Nation," the DGP added.

Earlier, the Principal PTC Manigam Showkat Hussain Shah in his welcome address gave a detailed resume of the training activities conducted for the batch.

A total of 538 constables completed their training in this batch. Among them, Constable Parvaiz Ahmad was declared all-round best and best in out-door , Ct. Umer Riyaz was declared 2nd all around best and Imtiyaz Gani was declared 3rd all round best. Similarly, Ct. Waseem Ahmad was declared 1st in indoor, and Ajaz Ahmad was declared 1st in Range Classification. Ct. Suheel Ahmad was 1st parade commander and Tarun Sharma was the 2nd Parade commander.