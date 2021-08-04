August 5 will be remembered as a day of disempowerment: Peoples Conference

He said that the decisions taken on August 5th 2019 were “spiteful and contrary to ideals and values of a democracy, federal character of the Indian State.”

“These decisions contravene the very ideas of justice and dignity that form the core of the political system and constitutional philosophy of the Republic of India.”

Adnan said that these decisions were thrusted forcefully upon the populace of the region and lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.

“Confusing the quiescence of the people of J&K as an acquiescence or approval to the decision taken on August 5th is gross misreading of the situation drummed up by sections of media and intelligentsia. Reality and perception on the ground is diametrically opposite to the make-believe assessments that do not take the point of view of people into consideration”, he added.

Underscoring that the decisions of August 5th have dealt a severe blow to the collective sentiment of the people who championed the cause of Indian democracy, Adnan said that those who upheld the electoral system through participation got the worst treatment despite their sacrifice for democracy in J&K.