Auqaf Jamia condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 19: AnjumanAuqafJamia Masjid Srinagar Wednesday expressed sorrow over the demise of Dr Muhammad IqbalHandoo, son of late Ghulam Mustafa Handoo of Narwara Srinagar.

A statement the Anjuman issued here said that the demise of DrHandoo was a great loss not only to the Handoo family but also to the entire Kashmiri society.