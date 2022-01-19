Auqaf Jamia condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 19: AnjumanAuqafJamia Masjid Srinagar Wednesday expressed sorrow over the demise of Dr Muhammad IqbalHandoo, son of late Ghulam Mustafa Handoo of Narwara Srinagar.
A statement the Anjuman issued here said that the demise of DrHandoo was a great loss not only to the Handoo family but also to the entire Kashmiri society.
“DrIqbalHandoo was not only a pioneer in religious, educational, welfare and social work but he also used to play a key role in arranging special sermons of the Mirwaiz on the occasion of Ashura, the 10th Muharram at AlamSahabNarwara,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation (AZMRF) Patron Khursheed Ahmad Zargarcondoled the demise of DrHandoo and recounted his contribution towards the society in Srinagar, especially Narwara locality.