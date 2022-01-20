Aussie batting star Marnus Labuschagne mesmerized by snow cricket in Gurez, tweets video

Srinagar Jan 20: With the recent heavy snowfall cutting off the picturesque Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora from the rest of the world, snow cricket has become a favourite pastime among the locals especially youngsters.
Leave apart locals, the novel sport has caught international attention so much so that rising Australian batting sensation, Marnus Labuschagne has also been left in awe.
"How good is this?, " Marnus captioned a video of young boys playing snow cricket on a roughly carved out turf amid a bright sunshine in Gurez valley.
The Australian batting star turning sort of a brand ambassador for Kashmir has left Kashmiris enthralled.
While some called the snow cricket the "beauty of Kashmir", others appreciated Marnus's love for the sport.
A local from Gurez told Greater Kashmir that the video of snow cricket was shot in Gulshanpora Baghtor in lower Gurez some ten days ago. Snow cricket remains to be the go-to hobby of youth during winters when mainstream sports remain scarce and the snowbound valley cut off from district headquarters.