Author workshop organised at IUST

Awantipora, Aug 3: IUST's Rumi Library in collaboration with Cambridge University Press organised one-day workshop, on "Academic Publishing: Read & Publish” with Cambridge University Press.
The progamme aimed to spread awareness about the publishing process and encourage quality research. It was attended by deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty, scholars and students.
During the workshop, experts from Cambridge University Press, Qudsia Ahmad (Head of Publishing, Cambridge University press), and Grijesh Tiwari, Territory Manager deliberated on the topic. The programme director and Librarian, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Lone discussed the legacy of Cambridge University Press and said that the workshop aims to address the challenges that scholars face during their research as far as publishing their papers and books are concerned.