Authorised employee can file complaint on behalf of company: HC

Srinagar, Oct 24: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that an authorised employee can file a complaint on behalf of a company and in case authority of the attorney is disputed it would be a matter of trial and not the ground to dismiss the complaint at the threshold.

“From the analysis of law on the subject, it is clear that in a case where the complainant is a company, an authorized employee can represent the said company,” a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said while dismissing a petition, challenging a complaint filed by HDFC bank against a person for offences under section 138 and 142 of Negotiable Instruments Act as post-dated cheques issued by him were dishonored for liquidating credit facility to the tune of Rs 2.75 crore from the Bank availed in 2017.