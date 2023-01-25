Authorities announce traffic diversions in Srinagar on Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 25: The authorities on Wednesday issued advisory regarding movement of traffic in Srinagar on January 26.

According to the advisory reported by GNS, various diversions have been ordered in view of the main R-Day function being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar here.

It said that no traffic shall be allowed from Panthachowk towards Dalgate and all motorists shall use highway-Nowgam-Natipora-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Hyderpora Bypass to reach to their destinations.

“No traffic shall be allowed from Dalgate towards Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar. Motorists shall use Khonakhan-SRTC Bridge-Sangermal Road to reach to their destinations,” it said.