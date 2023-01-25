Authorities announce traffic diversions in Srinagar on Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 25: The authorities on Wednesday issued advisory regarding movement of traffic in Srinagar on January 26.
According to the advisory reported by GNS, various diversions have been ordered in view of the main R-Day function being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar here.
It said that no traffic shall be allowed from Panthachowk towards Dalgate and all motorists shall use highway-Nowgam-Natipora-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Hyderpora Bypass to reach to their destinations.
“No traffic shall be allowed from Dalgate towards Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar. Motorists shall use Khonakhan-SRTC Bridge-Sangermal Road to reach to their destinations,” it said.
The advisory also stated: “No vehicle shall be allowed towards Panthachowk via Dalgate Sonwar route."
All motorists shall adopt M.A Road/Residency Road/HSHS/Jahangir Chowk flyover-Rambagh-Natipora or Baghat-Sanatnagar route to reach their respective destinations.
It said no vehicle will be allowed from Radio Kashmir, Dalgate, Hotel Lalit, Sonwar and Rajbagh near Bridge towards the venue except for those carrying valid invitation cards and passes.
“General Public/Tourists are requested to adopt alternative routes to reach the Srinagar Airport to avoid any inconvenience,” the advisory, a copy of which lies with GNS, said, adding, “Commuters are requested to plan their movement diversion will be in place from 06:30 AM till 12:30 PM.” However, it said, medical emergencies will be facilitated.