Authorities ban movement of heavy goods vehicles on three routes in Anantnag

In an order, district magistrate Anantnag , Dr Basharat Qayoom said that in view of the apple harvest season there has been a noticeable increase in the movement of heavy goods vehicles along all routes especially National Highway, news agency KNO reported.

The order said that it has been reported that in order to avoid rush on National Highway, the truck drivers adopt various inner routes to reach Qazigund tunnel area, which leads to traffic jamming due to which general public including patients suffer badly.