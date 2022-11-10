Authorities ban entry into nine Jamaat-e-Islami properties in Shopian under UAPA

Srinagar, Nov 10: District Magistrate Shopian has ordered a ban on the entry and usage of at least nine properties, including a yet to be functional school building, belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami following communication by State Investigation Agency(SIA), officials said on Wednesday.

An official statement reported by news agency GNS said that the directions have been issued under Section 8 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.