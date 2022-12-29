Authorities close Mughal road as snowfall starts in Pir Ki Gali

Shopian, Dec 29: Authorities closed Mughal road for traffic movement after snowfall started in the region on Thursday.

DSP traffic, Rajouri-Poonch, Aftab Bukhari said that the decision to close the road was taken after snowfall started at Pir Ki Gali.

"Traffic on Mughal Road stopped keeping in view safety of passengers as it is snowing at Pir ki Gali area," he said.