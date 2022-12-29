Authorities close Mughal road as snowfall starts in Pir Ki Gali

Shopian, Dec 29: Authorities closed Mughal road for traffic movement after snowfall started in the region on Thursday.
DSP traffic, Rajouri-Poonch, Aftab Bukhari said that the decision to close the road was taken after snowfall started at Pir Ki Gali.
"Traffic on Mughal Road stopped keeping in view safety of passengers as it is snowing at Pir ki Gali area," he said.
The weather department has predicted snowfall between December 29 and 30, mostly in the higher reaches of the union territory.
"Intermittent light to moderate rain(in plains of Jmu) while snow in Kashmir at many places (>75% chance) from evening of Dec 29th to 30th forenoon," said a meteorological department official.