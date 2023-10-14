Authorities direct officials in Kupwara to conduct effective cleanliness exercises

The DC impressed upon the officers that the cleanliness should not be confined to ceremonial exercise but should be impactful on the ground. She asked the officers to ensure cleanliness of their respective offices and share the photographs of pre and post cleanliness drives with the AC Panchayats on a daily basis.

The District Officers were asked to conduct inspection of sub offices of their respective departments to monitor the status of cleanliness and were directed to also initiate a process for weeding out of unnecessary physical files and closing of e-files. The DC said that the scrap material including machinery and old records should be disposed-off as per the circular directions of the Govt.