Authorities direct officials in Kupwara to conduct effective cleanliness exercises

Kupwara, Oct 14: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of all district and sectoral officers to review the preparations for conduct of Swachhta 3.0 in the district.
The DC impressed upon the officers that the cleanliness should not be confined to ceremonial exercise but should be impactful on the ground. She asked the officers to ensure cleanliness of their respective offices and share the photographs of pre and post cleanliness drives with the AC Panchayats on a daily basis.
The District Officers were asked to conduct inspection of sub offices of their respective departments to monitor the status of cleanliness and were directed to also initiate a process for weeding out of unnecessary physical files and closing of e-files. The DC said that the scrap material including machinery and old records should be disposed-off as per the circular directions of the Govt.
It was given out in the meeting that every department shall designate a Nodal Official for coordinating with ACP Kupwara regarding Swachhta 3.0 activities to be undertaken.
She impressed upon all the officers to initiate the process of switching over to e-office as soon as possible and also ensure the quality disposal of pending grievances on priority.
She asked the BDOs to make monitoring of Swachta activities a regular part of their duty in their respective jurisdiction. They were also asked to sensitize the people for inculcating etiquettes for promoting a healthy and hygienic environment in rural areas.