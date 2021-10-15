Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar: Auqaf

In a statement, the spokesman said that the state authorities did not allow congregational Friday prayers to be held at Jama Masjid Srinagar today. “Heavy deployment of forces was carried out since early morning in the entire area,” he said.

“When the Auqaf employees opened up the gates of the mosque police personnel forced them to close all the gates and no namazis were allowed inside the mosque for offering the obligatory Friday prayers,” said the spokesman.