Authorities discuss challenges faced by working women in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 22: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, today interacted with working ladies and volunteers of Sakhi Club to discuss the challenges that women face here at the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.
The DC in his address spoke about the importance of women's empowerment. He said that women play a vital role in society and that it is important to support their efforts to succeed.
He suggested that from each Panchayat, two members should form a part of the club and members should meet twice a week. He also asked for conducting events to raise awareness about gender equality and reduction in violence against women.
While discussing the issues, the DC said it is important to work to create a society where women are safe and respected. He maintained that District Administration is committed to create a violence-free environment for working women so that they can work with dignity.
Earlier, the Executive Director of She Hope Society for Women Entrepreneurs, Sami Wani in his welcome address spoke about the challenges that women face and the importance of providing them with support.