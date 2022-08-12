Authorities fail to repair drain at Neharpora in Sopore

Sopore: Residents of Neharpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district alleged that a drain constructed two months back has developed cracks due to use of substandard material.
Local residents said that this newly constructed drain in their locality was damaged two months after its construction. Residents of the area are aghast and have alleged that sub-standard material has been used in the construction of the drain.
The residents expressed concern that the said drain is posing a threat to the lives of commuters especially children of the area.
They said that the concerned officials never bothered to visit the site to assess the construction despite their repeated requests.
"We were surprised when we saw that the drain was damaged after a short period of its construction. It is because of sub-standard material used in the construction", Ali Mohammad Shah, one of the residents said.
He said that after heavy vehicles passed over this drain it developed cracks on the surface which is a major threat for the people. Meanwhile, officials of R&B department Sopore said that the collapsed part will be dismantled and will be constructed again.
When asked about claims of sub-standard material used by the contractor for construction of this drain, an official said that he will look into the matter.