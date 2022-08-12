Authorities fail to repair drain at Neharpora in Sopore

Sopore: Residents of Neharpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district alleged that a drain constructed two months back has developed cracks due to use of substandard material.

Local residents said that this newly constructed drain in their locality was damaged two months after its construction. Residents of the area are aghast and have alleged that sub-standard material has been used in the construction of the drain.

The residents expressed concern that the said drain is posing a threat to the lives of commuters especially children of the area.

They said that the concerned officials never bothered to visit the site to assess the construction despite their repeated requests.