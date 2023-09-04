Authorities in Baramulla ask officers to develop intelligence network to identify drug-trafficking hotspots

To discuss the comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse in the district besides taking appraisal of the action taken by the concerned departments with regard to control measures, a 10th meeting of the District Level Committee of Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) was held today held at Dak Bungalow Baramulla under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

The meeting evaluated the actions performed by the respective departments in terms of drug control measures in the district. It also comprehensively discussed the incidences of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug abuse and status of drug rehabilitation centres in Baramulla district.