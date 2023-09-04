Authorities in Baramulla ask officers to develop intelligence network to identify drug-trafficking hotspots

Baramulla, Sep 4: Authorities in Baramulla asked officers to develop an intelligence network to identify drug-trafficking hotspots.
To discuss the comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse in the district besides taking appraisal of the action taken by the concerned departments with regard to control measures, a 10th meeting of the District Level Committee of Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) was held today held at Dak Bungalow Baramulla under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.
The meeting evaluated the actions performed by the respective departments in terms of drug control measures in the district. It also comprehensively discussed the incidences of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug abuse and status of drug rehabilitation centres in Baramulla district.
During the meeting, Dr Sehrish called for zero tolerance against perpetrators of drug abuse in the district and took a detailed appraisal of implementation of ban on the sale of tobacco within 200 meters radius of all educational institutions across the district.
The DC further said that collective efforts are needed to curb the drug menace and all stakeholders shall have to work in tandem to enhance the rehabilitation of persons involved in drug abuse.
Dr Sehrish also exhorted upon the Youth Services and Sports Department to ensure the involvement and engagement of youth clubs in various activities meant to help in eradication of the drug menace.
Furthermore, the DC stressed the importance of holding large-scale awareness campaigns in schools and universities to educate the youth about the dangers and negative consequences of drug use.
Meanwhile, the DC was also informed that various medical shops have been sealed in the district violating the guidelines of the government besides 170 kanal poppy cultivation have already been destroyed. FIRs also stand lodged against the culprits during the last drug De-addiction drives, the meeting informed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrate Pattan and Uri besides other concerned functionaries of all departments were present in the meeting.