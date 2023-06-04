Authorities in Sopore ask people to remove encroachments along Nullah Ningli

Baramulla, June 4: The Flood and Control Department Subdivision Sopore has issued an order asking the encroachers to remove their encroachment along the Nullah Ningli within seven days.
As per the order issued by the Assistant Executive Engineer Flood Control Division Sopore vide number FC/SDS/63/69 dated 31 May those persons who have encroached the land by erecting tin sheds, “planting trees or by constructing huts must remove the illegal encroachments within a period of seven days.”
The order states that the department of irrigation and flood control is initiating the cleaning process of Nullah Ningli from Tarzoo bridge to Ningli Bala. It says since the encroachers have indulged in encroachment on the either side of the stream the cleaning process is likely to face obstacles.
“These encroachments pose a huge obstacle and significant challenges for the forthcoming digging operations,” the officials said.
As per the official figure, around 250 kanals of land on either side of the Nallah has been encroached in the last four decades. There are more than 250 structures which have illegally come over the years on the encroached land.
The encroachment along the Nullah Ningli is emerging as a serious issue for the administration.The encroachment has posed a huge threat especially when the water level in the stream remains high.
The Ningli Nullah is a 10 km stream which flows 10 km from Gulmarg. The main source of the stream is water formed by the melting of ice in Alpather lake and Affarwat peak after winding its way through mountains and valleys before joining river Jehlum.