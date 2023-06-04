Authorities in Sopore ask people to remove encroachments along Nullah Ningli

Baramulla, June 4: The Flood and Control Department Subdivision Sopore has issued an order asking the encroachers to remove their encroachment along the Nullah Ningli within seven days.

As per the order issued by the Assistant Executive Engineer Flood Control Division Sopore vide number FC/SDS/63/69 dated 31 May those persons who have encroached the land by erecting tin sheds, “planting trees or by constructing huts must remove the illegal encroachments within a period of seven days.”