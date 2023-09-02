Authorities initiate rigorous crackdown on illegal mining in Kupwara

The District Mineral Office has increased vigilance to curb the illegal mining operations. This includes increased patrolling of vulnerable areas and surveillance over the transportation of material. Efforts are being made to improve transparency in the mining sector, making it harder for the illegal operators to engage in criminal activities.

During the ongoing financial year, District Mineral Office Kupwara has realised revenue of Rs.1.32 crore, so far which include Rs.0.77 crore through royalty and Rs.0.5 crore from compounding of offences. In the process, 311 seizures have also been conducted.