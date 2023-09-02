Authorities initiate rigorous crackdown on illegal mining in Kupwara

Kupwara, Sep 1: In a concerted effort to combat the menace of illegal mining, the District Administration Kupwara on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, has initiated a rigorous crackdown on illicit mining activities in the district.
The District Mineral Office has increased vigilance to curb the illegal mining operations. This includes increased patrolling of vulnerable areas and surveillance over the transportation of material. Efforts are being made to improve transparency in the mining sector, making it harder for the illegal operators to engage in criminal activities.
During the ongoing financial year, District Mineral Office Kupwara has realised revenue of Rs.1.32 crore, so far which include Rs.0.77 crore through royalty and Rs.0.5 crore from compounding of offences. In the process, 311 seizures have also been conducted.
“Illegal mining not only poses a significant threat to the environment through deforestation, soil erosion and water pollution but also undermines the legitimate mining industry and deprives the Government of vital revenue. Legitimate mining is a source of revenue for the government. By curbing illegal mining, District Administration Kupwara aims to ensure that these resources benefit the public at large,” officials said.