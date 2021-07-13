Authorities issue advisory against bathing in Sindh stream in Ganderbal
Ganderbal, July 13: Authorities in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district Tuesday issued an advisory against bathing in Sindh stream due to a rise in the water level and also considering incidents of drowning in the water body in recent past.
There have been many incidents of drowning in the Sindh stream leading to loss of precious lives.
Greater Kashmir also covered the recent drowning incidents in the stream and the locals' demand asking the district administration to ban swimming in the stream.
Now, an advisory issued by Additional District Magistrate Ganderbal said that due to a rise in temperature of late, "people are carelessly bathing in the nallah Sindh/canals which is evident from the recent unfortunate incidents that led to the loss of precious lives".
The concerned Tehsildars ( Executive Magistrates ) have been directed to instruct the field staff including Lumberdars and Chowkidars to intimate the general public residing along the embankments and visitors visiting the places around the Nallah Sindh and other water bodies to remain extra vigilant and avoid bathing in them for the safety of their precious lives.