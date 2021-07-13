Authorities issue advisory against bathing in Sindh stream in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 13: Authorities in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district Tuesday issued an advisory against bathing in Sindh stream due to a rise in the water level and also considering incidents of drowning in the water body in recent past.

There have been many incidents of drowning in the Sindh stream leading to loss of precious lives.

Greater Kashmir also covered the recent drowning incidents in the stream and the locals' demand asking the district administration to ban swimming in the stream.