Authorities issue diversion plan in view of Muharram procession on national highway tomorrow

All type of traffic will be stopped at Narbal and Hartrath (Singhpora) on NHW from 12 Noon to 0700 pm, a Traffic Police official said.
Cops checking a passenger cab on the Srinagar-Baramulla stretch of the national highway ahead of a Muharram procession, on Tuesday August 23, 2022.
Srinagar Aug 23: Authorities on Tuesday issued a traffic diversion plan on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in view of a Muharram procession scheduled tomorrow.

The procession is scheduled to be taken out from Chanibal Pattan to Narbal on 25th Moharram i.e 24th August-2022. "All type of

traffic will be stopped at Narbal and Hartrath (Singhpora) on NHW from 12 Noon to 0700 pm, " a Traffic Police official said.

The traffic diversion from Srinagar to Baramulla and Baramulla to Srinagar is planed as under :

1. Srinagar bound vehicles from North Kashmir viz Kupwara, Handwara

& Sopore will move via Hygam to Sumbal to HMT.

2. Vehicles from Baramulla, Uri will move from Hamrey Gate, Pattan to

Sumbal to HMT Srinagar

3. Vehicles from Pattan will move to Srinagar via Hartarth Bridge to Khampath to Shadipora to HMT Srinagar

4. Heavy motor vehicles moving towards North Kashmir from Srinagar will move via Narbal, Magam turn right near SDPO office Magam to Kungumdara to Khore to Hanjiwara to Pattan

5. Light vehicles moving towards North Kashmir from Srinagar will

move to Baramulla via Narbal to Kanihama to Nooripora to Archanderhama to Gund Khoja Qasim to Sinqpora Pattan

