Authorities issue power curtailment schedule in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 16: Ahead of winter, the authorities on Monday issued a fresh power curtailment schedule for the Kashmir Valley.
According to the schedule, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has stated that there will be 4.5 hours power curtailment in metered areas on a daily basis.
It stated that the curtailment of 1 hour 30 minutes will be in three shifts--morning, afternoon and evening.
It added that in non-metered areas there will be curtailment 8 hours regularly.