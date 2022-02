Authorities notify route plan for upcoming Shab-e-Me'raj celebrations at Hazratbal shrine

An advisory issued by SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that a large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Asari Sharief Hazratbal for the celebrations of Mehraj-ul-Aalam on the intervening night of 28 February and March 1 besides Friday following Shab-e-Me'raj on March 4.

Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from north, south and central Kashmir districts for smooth flow of traffic.

North Kashmir: Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng have been asked to adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine.

SHALTENG - PARIMPORA -

QAMARWARI-CEMENT

BRIDGE- NOORBAGH-SEKIDAFAR - EIDGAH

- ALI MAS'ID -SAZGARIPORA-HAWAL-AIAMGARI BAZAR - MILL STOP - MOLVI

STOP (LAL BAZAR) - BOTSHAH MOHALLAH

-KANITAR - UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE)

South Kashmir: Devotees coming from south Kashmir after Panthachowk have been asked to adopt the fotlowing route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine: PANTHACHOWK - STONE

QUARRY ATHAWAJAN- BATWARA -SONWAR

BAZAR . RAM MUNSHI BAGH. GUPKAR-GRAND PALACE - ZETHTYAR GHAT _NISHAT - FORESHORE ROAD - HABAK CROSSING-UNIVERSITY PARKING (NASEEM BAGH SIDE).