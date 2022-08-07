Authorities organise mega Bangus Valley mela

Kupwara: Authorities on Sunday organised annual Bangus mela in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The Mela was inaugurated by Director Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the joint efforts of Tourism Department, Civil Administration and Army for conducting Bangus mela.

"Tourism across the globe is considered as livelihood generating means so our effort would be to develop Bangus and other tourist destinations of Kupwara district to boost the tourism potential," he added

Itoo said that Bangus valley has now been connected from all three sides including TP, Nowgam and Drangyari which he termed as great achievement.