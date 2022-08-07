Authorities organise mega Bangus Valley mela

Kupwara: Authorities on Sunday organised annual Bangus mela in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The Mela was inaugurated by Director Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the joint efforts of Tourism Department, Civil Administration and Army for conducting Bangus mela.
"Tourism across the globe is considered as livelihood generating means so our effort would be to develop Bangus and other tourist destinations of Kupwara district to boost the tourism potential," he added
Itoo said that Bangus valley has now been connected from all three sides including TP, Nowgam and Drangyari which he termed as great achievement.
The Deputy Commissioner requested people living in Bangus and tourists to keep the virgin valley clean for the better future.
Director Tourism G N Itoo said that measures were taken to develop Bangus valley at par with other tourist destinations.
"Bangus has registered a healthy tourist foothfall this year, thanks to the joint efforts of District Administration, Tourism department and other stakeholders for bringing the valley on tourism map," he added.
The Director also informed that the Tourism department is going to conduct Lolab Warnow festival which will help in promoting the beautiful Lolab Valley.
The official website of Bangus Valley (http://bangusvalley.com) was launched by the dignitaries, besides, Special Cover on Bangus Valley was also released. Various participants including artists, and school children enthralled the audience with their best performances in different segments of the programme.
The winners were felicitated for showing their best performances during the day long Bangus Mela.
Commander 7 Sector RR, Vikrant Patel, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat; District Development Council Member DDC Rajwar Sulimam Mir, Block Development Council BDC Chairperson Zachaldara, Chief Education Officer Kupwara, District Officers, besides students and a large number of people were present on the occasion.