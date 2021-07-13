Authorities seal martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar, deploy security forces

The National Conference (NC) and the PDP had applied to the Srinagar district magistrate for permission to visit the graveyard for paying tributes to the martyrs of 1931 but they were not allowed.

The NC on Monday had accused the administration of using dilly-dallying tactics of not allowing the party leaders to offer homage to the July 13, 1931 martyrs.

The party said it had sought permission from the administration to offer 'Fateha' (special prayers) and floral tributes at Mazar-e Shohada (martyrs' graveyard) at Khawaja Bazaar area of the city here.

"However, the administration till this evening has not responded to our repeated calls, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar had said in a statement.