Authorities seek strict action against drug peddlers in Shopian

Shopian, Oct 10: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC) Shopian, Dr Zakir Hussain Faaz today chaired the District level NCORD committee meeting at Mini-Secretariat, here.
At the outset, the ADC reviewed implementation of measures to contain the menace of drug addiction. He inquired about the areas of concern, age group of addicts, hotspots of drug peddling, abuse etc.
Members of the committee apprised about the situation with regard to the drug menace and listed the measures taken at district level to control the drug peddling and its consumption.
The ADC emphasised on conducting awareness camps in schools and colleges on mass scale to sensitize the youth about hazards and ill effects of consuming drugs.
ADC asked concerned officers to put in coordinated efforts to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain besides taking stringent action against the persons involved in this heinous trade. He assured the departments that all requisite support will be provided by the District Administration for saving youth from the ill effects of the drugs.
Furthermore, the ADC instructed all officers to facilitate wall paintings with the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India) message, along with helpline numbers, in prominent locations; at schools, colleges, Panchayat offices, and Tehsil offices.
Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Shahbaz Ahmed Bodha; Additional SP, Shopian, Naresh Singh; CAO, CHO, DFO, Tehsildars, besides Civil and Police Officers attended the meeting.