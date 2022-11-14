Authorities suspend classwork in Kupwara amid inclement weather

Kupwara, Nov 14: In wake of inclement weather conditions, district administration of Kupwara on Monday suspended classwork upto 10th class in all government and private schools.
The administration, in a statement, said that the decision to close schools was taken in view of the fresh snowfall.
"In view of fresh snowfall on higher reaches and inclement weather conditions, the District Administration Kupwara has decided to suspend class work in all schools upto class 10th today on 14-11-2022," the statement said.
However, all the teaching staff has been asked to remain present at the respective institutions.